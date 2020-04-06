0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $513,490.87 and approximately $67,784.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00053949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.30 or 0.04535681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00066763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010816 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003303 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

