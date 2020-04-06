$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.