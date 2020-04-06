$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 48.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,020,000 after purchasing an additional 151,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

