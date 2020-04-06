1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.81 ($35.82).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

DRI opened at €18.40 ($21.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.50. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 52 week high of €34.48 ($40.09).

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

