$119.09 Million in Sales Expected for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) will post $119.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.95 million. Mongodb posted sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year sales of $510.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.07 million to $522.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $659.07 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $731.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mongodb from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $184.78.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,783.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,624,748.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,791 shares of company stock valued at $30,406,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 135,083 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after acquiring an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,852,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

