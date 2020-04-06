$120.51 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $120.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.71 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $116.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $500.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.10 million to $516.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $522.36 million, with estimates ranging from $500.61 million to $547.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $148.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.