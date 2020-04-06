$133.95 Million in Sales Expected for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will announce $133.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $134.70 million. Twin River Worldwide posted sales of $120.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year sales of $611.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $614.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $655.20 million, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $668.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRWH. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

TRWH opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.