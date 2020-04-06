$133.95 Million in Sales Expected for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will announce $133.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $134.70 million. Twin River Worldwide posted sales of $120.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year sales of $611.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $614.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $655.20 million, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $668.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.45 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRWH. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

TRWH opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. Twin River Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin River Worldwide (TRWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply