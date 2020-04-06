137,262 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 137,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,645,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

