$167.83 Million in Sales Expected for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will report sales of $167.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.60 million to $173.00 million. Akorn reported sales of $165.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year sales of $690.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $703.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $703.91 million, with estimates ranging from $682.50 million to $729.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akorn.

Get Akorn alerts:

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Akorn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

Shares of AKRX opened at $0.20 on Monday. Akorn has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

In related news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Akorn by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akorn during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akorn by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Akorn during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Akorn by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akorn (AKRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.