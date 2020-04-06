1irstcoin Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $19.46 million and approximately $34,137.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007565 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00499415 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,855,172 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

