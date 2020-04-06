1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.60% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $67,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCCY. ValuEngine cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

