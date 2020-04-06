$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post $2.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $9.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.60 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply