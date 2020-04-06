$2.23 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post $2.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $1.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $9.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.60 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. ValuEngine raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBIO stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.