$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. CSX reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $56.77 on Monday. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

