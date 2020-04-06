$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.78 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $20.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $82.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.95 million to $84.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.56 million, with estimates ranging from $82.82 million to $94.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million.

FDUS has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other news, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $71,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward H. Ross acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $283,805. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 108.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

