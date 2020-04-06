$240.47 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $240.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.30 million and the lowest is $235.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $952.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $961.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $955.36 million, with estimates ranging from $948.15 million to $969.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

