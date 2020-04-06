$244.37 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $244.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.10 million to $251.11 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $243.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.60 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DORM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CL King upgraded Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.