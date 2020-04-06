$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will post $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. Jacobs Engineering reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year sales of $13.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $14.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

