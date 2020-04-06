30,787 Shares in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MYR Group by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MYR Group by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. TheStreet cut shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

MYR Group stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73. MYR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

