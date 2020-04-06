$350.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post $350.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.32 million and the highest is $358.44 million. Cubic posted sales of $337.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.37. Cubic has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cubic by 400.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cubic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

