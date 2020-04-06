35,300 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

