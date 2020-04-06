3DCoin (3DC) Market Capitalization Achieves $156,369.56

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a market cap of $156,369.56 and approximately $8.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

