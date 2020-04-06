$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. BCE reported sales of $4.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.17 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BCE by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

