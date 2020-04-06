49,454 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.20% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 836.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 142,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE:DDS opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.