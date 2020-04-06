4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $7,438.19 and approximately $1,476.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Exrates and BitForex. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00204727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN, BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

