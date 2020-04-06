503,244 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Bought by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 503,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,611,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 11.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

