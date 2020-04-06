$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to report $58.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.89 million and the highest is $63.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $36.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $280.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.27 million to $283.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.44 million, with estimates ranging from $378.42 million to $390.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $60.49 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,462,399.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,269 shares of company stock worth $16,295,192. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply