$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to report $58.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.89 million and the highest is $63.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $36.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $280.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.27 million to $283.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.44 million, with estimates ranging from $378.42 million to $390.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $60.49 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $12,436,234.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,462,399.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,269 shares of company stock worth $16,295,192. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

