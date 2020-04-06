$60.65 Million in Sales Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) to report sales of $60.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.34 million. Chaparral Energy posted sales of $49.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year sales of $229.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $289.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $223.25 million, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $272.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%.

CHAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chaparral Energy by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHAP opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.38. Chaparral Energy has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

