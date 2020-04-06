$69.36 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $69.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.80 million to $70.17 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $69.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full year sales of $273.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $284.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $287.08 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $295.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $300.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.