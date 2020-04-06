$702.35 Million in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce sales of $702.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $723.50 million. Pinduoduo posted sales of $677.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $11.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.91. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,679,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,109,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

