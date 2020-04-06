83,379 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 102,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

