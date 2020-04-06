888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on 888. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Numis Securities cut shares of 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of 888 Holdings Public to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 888 Holdings Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.98. 888 Holdings Public has a one year low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $408.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

