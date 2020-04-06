888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 153 ($2.01) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 175 ($2.30). Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

LON 888 opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Monday. 888 Holdings Public has a twelve month low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $408.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.98.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

