888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

888 Holdings Public (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EIHDF opened at $1.50 on Monday. 888 Holdings Public has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.