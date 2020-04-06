A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.52% of A. H. Belo worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A. H. Belo by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AHC opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. A. H. Belo Corp has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.07%.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Decherd purchased 127,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $340,065.04. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. H. Belo Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

