Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.64 ($27.49).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARL. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €14.26 ($16.58) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.32. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 12 month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market cap of $853.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

