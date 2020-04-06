Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €17.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARL. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.19 ($26.96).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €14.59 ($16.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.09). The company has a market cap of $853.56 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.32.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

