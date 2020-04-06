Aaron G.L. Fletcher Purchases 6,252 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 6,252 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,508.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,816.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 500 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875.00.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,329. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

