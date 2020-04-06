Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.22. 8,560,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,664,994. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

