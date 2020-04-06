Absolute (ABS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,224.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Absolute has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Absolute has a market cap of $16,231.68 and $2,224.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00996151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00173941 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007167 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000278 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00064628 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

