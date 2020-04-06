Abyss Token (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bilaxy, CoinPlace and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $250,617.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.04632091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Hotbit, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC, BitForex, ZBG, YoBit, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

