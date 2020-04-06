AC Immune SA to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 40.94%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

ACIU opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $512.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in AC Immune by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,638,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

