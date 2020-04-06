AC3 Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. AC3 has a total market cap of $141,497.79 and approximately $9.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AC3 has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

