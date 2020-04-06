Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of ACIA opened at $66.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acacia Communications news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $148,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,207 shares of company stock valued at $574,977 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $34,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $3,475,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,129,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

