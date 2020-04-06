Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy Sells 1,557 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francis J. Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Francis J. Murphy sold 83 shares of Acacia Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $5,183.35.

ACIA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.70. 867,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,018. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.71 million. Research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

