ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.