Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.91. Acceleron Pharma has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

