Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,443. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

