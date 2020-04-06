Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.60% from the stock’s current price.

XLRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

