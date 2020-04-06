Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Raised to $112.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

XLRN stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 157,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,529. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.94.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

