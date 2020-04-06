AceD Price Tops $0.0046 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $51,484.47 and $322.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003990 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000733 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001068 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,263,637 coins and its circulating supply is 11,252,437 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

